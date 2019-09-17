Young Thug Drops A Visual For His ‘So Much Fun’ Track “Just How It Is” [Video]

Check Out Young Thug’s Video For His So Much Fun Cut “Just How It Is”

Young Thug just dropped a video for the intro to his latest album, So Much Fun, which shows the rapper in a hospital, laying on the ground as a snake slithers over him.

In this new visual–which Thugger helped direct himself–we switch between black and white scenes and more vibrant shots with color. “Just How It Is” is one of the more somber tracks on So Much Fun, and the video definitely reflects a world that seems to be the very same way.

Check out Thug’s latest visual for “Just How It Is” down below: