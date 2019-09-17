Hate It Or Love It?! Ja Rule Announces He’ll Be Making A Music Video For Every Song He’s Ever Released

If you have any business to settle with Ja Rule, you might wanna get to him as soon as possible, because his next musical undertaking is probably gonna keep him busy for a loooooong time.

Ja Rule recently announced his very ambitious plan to re-release his entire discography as visual album, making music videos for every single song he’s ever released–beside the tracks that already have their own visuals.

I will be rereleasing ALL of my albums as visual albums… I will be making a video for every song I’ve ever made… what songs do y’all wanna see videos for??? — Ja Rule (@jarule) September 16, 2019

This news was tucked into a series of tweets on Monday, including one that saw Ja responding to a fan and explaining why now was the time to tap into the nostalgia for his old music instead of releasing some new heat. “Music is timeless,” he told this particular fan, later adding that his new album 12.Twelve.XII would be out this December.

Music is timeless… my new album 12.Twelve.XII comes out dec. 12th… https://t.co/JQka4zgeqI — Ja Rule (@jarule) September 16, 2019

Of course, this announcement–just like all of his tweets–received a lot of replies from people wondering why he’s making a bunch of music videos instead of issuing refunds to Fyre Festival attendees–which, of course, Ja ignored.

He took the time to respond to a lot of fans asking questions about why he’s embarking on this huge undertaking, including those who decided to assume Ja wanting to capitalize off old music must mean he’s running out of money. As the rapper pointed out, shooting dozens of music videos is anything but cheap, and all of this is coming out of his own pockets.

How does broke and me about to shoot over 40 videos OUT OF MY POCKET equate??? Lol https://t.co/3QtlaIpiSZ — Ja Rule (@jarule) September 16, 2019

He goes on to say that even though he’s not planning on re-making any videos that are already out there, there is one song he might consider creating a brand new visual for: “Daddy’s Little Baby.”

That’s the only one I may do a new one for… https://t.co/HD75FupPTk — Ja Rule (@jarule) September 16, 2019

Making and releasing all of these music videos is definitely going to take a while, but in the meantime, you can catch Ja Rule on Growing Up Hip Hop: New York.