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Monica Mourns The Death Of Her Father, M.C. Arnold Jr.

Monica Mourns The Death Of Her Father, M.C. Arnold Jr., In Heartfelt Post: ‘I’m Happy You Are Free’

Published on May 27, 2026
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Monica is mourning the death of her father, sharing the tragic news to social media in her own, heartfelt way.

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Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty

The Grammy-winning artist revealed the loss on Instagram, posting a collection of photos of herself and her father over the years. Alongside the touching images, Monica shared a deeply personal tribute that reflected the heartbreak she is still navigating. Her message focused on love, faith, acceptance, and the difficulty of saying goodbye before feeling truly ready.

“Dad, I Love You & Letting You Go I honestly wasn’t prepared for but I’m Happy You are Free,” Monica wrote. She added, “No More Pain, No More Suffering… I understand as Your Daughter that I have to release You.”

The post offered fans a glimpse into Monica’s close relationship with her father, M.C. Arnold Jr., while keeping the attention on honoring his memory with love. She also included a meaningful quote from him that clearly continues to resonate with her, writing, “You Said ‘If God See Fit for Us To Keep Living, Then We Keep Living.’”

Those words appeared to provide Monica with both peace and perspective during such a painful time. At the same time, her tribute carried the raw emotion that comes with losing a parent. Grief of that magnitude often speaks for itself, especially when shared publicly while still being processed.

“I know that to be true,” she wrote. “I LOVE YOU… Still your only girl.”

Monica did not provide further details surrounding her father’s death, including a cause. For now, any information beyond what she personally shared remains private unless the family decides otherwise. Still, her message made it clear that she is finding comfort in believing her father is finally at peace and no longer in pain.

Fans quickly filled the comments with condolences and messages of support, many recognizing how vulnerable and personal the tribute was. Monica has long expressed herself openly through both her music and public life, but this post felt especially intimate. Rather than presenting a polished statement about the loss, it showed a daughter trying to let go while still holding tightly to the love, memories, and wisdom her father left behind.

Rest in Peace, M.C. Arnold Jr.

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