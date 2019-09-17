That Was Fast! Pee Thomas Flaunts NEW Latina Model After Curving Two Fresh Baby Mamas

Pee Thomas Dating Colombian Model

Pierre “Pee” Thomas has already moved on after welcoming babies with both Lira Galore and Kaylar Will this year.

The Quality Control boss was out and about on the Atlanta scene this past weekend holding hands with a new lady. It seems like Pee’s new chick is imported straight from Colombia. Her name is Yineth Moreno and she is a full-time model according to her Instagram.

Like Pee, Moreno is also a parent! She has photos of her son and daughter up on her feed.

Here’s Pee’s new girlfriend and her 10-year-old daughter.

Previously, Pee dated and proposed to model Lira Galore. They split after just a few months together but Lira also wound pregnant around the same time as his ex-girlfriend Kaylar Will.

More of Yineth and her family after the flip.