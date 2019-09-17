The Breakfast Club: Swizz Beatz Talks The “Real” DMX, ‘Godfather Of Harlem’ Series, And Classic Collabs [Video]

The Breakfast Club Interviews Swizz Beatz

The Breakfast Club sat down with Swizz Beatz to find a good zone to talk about the legendary producer’s past, present, and future.

Swizzy talked about his role as the executive music producer of the new EPIX series Godfather Of Harlem starring Forrest Whitaker. He also discussed his relationship with DMX and how they maintain their closeness.

For the hip-hop heads, Swizz runs down the history behind some of his biggest hits and collaborations. Press play down bottom.

