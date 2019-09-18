Truth Hurts: Pettiest Reactions To Lizzo Unleashing Hangry Hellfire On Postmates Perp

Uber Eats: “what exactly was stolen?” Lizzo: pic.twitter.com/PBV1bqrLhz — Denzel Jackson (@_Myleshigh) September 17, 2019

Lizzo Snaps On Postmates Driver, Sparks Hilarious Chaos

Everyone’s still cackling at Lizzo exposing a Postmates driver (Tiffany W.) who allegedly stole her food order in a hilariously random moment of hangry fury that sent Twitter into a TIZZY.

After hours of ridiculousness, Lizzo eventually apologized for her now-deleted tweet that put the Postmates perp on blast while fueling one of the pettiest Twitter nights in recent memory.

Tiffany getting that wing 14 piece wing dinner combo large fry and drink come thru the app: pic.twitter.com/6RYw76sWmK — Angela Rockford (@angie_goodwood) September 17, 2019

Peep the pettiest reactions to Lizzo unleashing hangry hellfire on the flip.