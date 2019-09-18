Truth Hurts: Pettiest Reactions To Lizzo Unleashing Hangry Hellfire On Postmates Perp
Lizzo Snaps On Postmates Driver, Sparks Hilarious Chaos
Everyone’s still cackling at Lizzo exposing a Postmates driver (Tiffany W.) who allegedly stole her food order in a hilariously random moment of hangry fury that sent Twitter into a TIZZY.
After hours of ridiculousness, Lizzo eventually apologized for her now-deleted tweet that put the Postmates perp on blast while fueling one of the pettiest Twitter nights in recent memory.
Peep the pettiest reactions to Lizzo unleashing hangry hellfire on the flip.
Uber Eats: “what exactly was stolen?”
Lizzo:
Tiffany getting that wing 14 piece wing dinner combo large fry and drink come thru the app:
Tiffany W.
And the W stands for…
Tiffany W. heating up lizzo’s leftovers tomorrow
Tiffany W. To Lizzo after stealing her Postmates order
Tiffany W at home right now:
Continue Slideshow
Lizzo: Tiffany W got my food !!!!
Tiffany W.:
Tiffany W when Lizzo kept calling bout her food.
Tiffany W. leaving the restaurant knowing that food going straight home
Tiffany W. walking into the crib with Lizzo’s 4 for $4:
Lizzo: “you on the way?”
Tiffany W:
How Tiffany is walking around with Lizzo’s food
Thanksgiving mood:
Lizzo turned snitch over a 12 pack of wings from wingstop
Streets done
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.