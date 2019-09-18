Celebrity Seeds: Rick Ross’ Son Helps Flo Rida’s Baby Boy Ring In Third Birthday (Exclusive)

Rick Ross & Flo Rida’s Kids Team Up For Birthday In The Big Apple

The sons of rap royalty teamed up to celebrate a major milestone.

William Roberts III, the son of Rick Ross, joined little Zohar Paxton, son of rapper Flo Rida, to celebrate Zohar’s third birthday.

The two kids – who share the same birthday – spent the weekend in NYC, shopping at FAO Schwartz, saying prayers at St. Patrick’s Cathedral and eating at Harlem soul food spot Amy Ruth’s. Will’s mom, Tia Kemp, later gifted him with a helicopter ride to mark the teen’s big day.

Will and Zohar’s weekend culminated with Zohar’s birthday party Sept. 14 at the Bronx Zoo, which was hosted by My Spectrum Heroes vitamins. Guests were treated to a pizza party, a private meet and greet with some of the zoo’s animals and later got to visit with primates at the zoo’s Congo forest exhibit.

Kemp and Zohar’s mom Alexis Adams became close after realizing that they share a lot in common: their sons’ fathers grew up near one another in South Florida, both have endured drawn-out legal battles with the men and are now raising their kids as single mothers.

Adams later helped Zohar blow out the candles on a birthday cake that was adorned with a picture of the adorable tot.

In lieu of gifts, Adams asked guests to donate to Zohar’s foundation to benefit autism research.