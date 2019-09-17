Rick Ross, Lil Mama, Swizz Beatz And More Attend Apollo Screening Of “Godfather Of Harlem”

Screening For New EPIX Forest Whitaker Project “Godfather Of Harlem” Attracts Celebrity Guests

Forest Whitaker had the support of hip hop heavyweights, Rick Ross, Maino, Dave East and more for the Harlem special screening of his new EPIX project “Godfather Of Harlem” at the Apollo Monday night. Swizz Beatz, who did the music for “Godfather” spoke at length about his involvement during an interview with Power 105.1’s “The Breakfast Club.”

The BAWSE definitely looked happy to be there.

Can we discuss Cuba’s red carpet attire?

Lil Mama has definitely stepped it up as of late.

Check out more special screening shots below: