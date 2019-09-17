Rick Ross, Lil Mama, Swizz Beatz And More Attend Apollo Screening Of “Godfather Of Harlem”

- By Bossip Staff
True and Forest Whitaker at the Godfather Of Harlem Screening at the Apollo

Source: Derrick Salters / WENN / WENN

Screening For New EPIX Forest Whitaker Project “Godfather Of Harlem” Attracts Celebrity Guests

Forest Whitaker had the support of hip hop heavyweights, Rick Ross, Maino, Dave East and more for the Harlem special screening of his new EPIX project “Godfather Of Harlem” at the Apollo Monday night. Swizz Beatz, who did the music for “Godfather” spoke at length about his involvement during an interview with Power 105.1’s “The Breakfast Club.”

Rick Ross at the Godfather Of Harlem Screening at the Apollo

Source: Derrick Salters / WENN / WENN

The BAWSE definitely looked happy to be there.

Cuba Gooding Jr. at the Godfather Of Harlem Screening at the Apollo

Source: Derrick Salters / WENN / WENN

Can we discuss Cuba’s red carpet attire?

Swizz Beatz and Lil Mama at the Godfather Of Harlem Screening at the Apollo

Source: Derrick Salters / WENN / WENN

Lil Mama has definitely stepped it up as of late.

Check out more special screening shots below:

Categories: Hollyweird, News, Seen on the Scene

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.