Yung Miami Mommy: Caresha Shares Maternity Pics From Her City Girls Gestation

Yung Miami Shares Maternity Photos

Yung Miami’s daughter will be here before you know it. The City Girls rapper shared some beautiful shos from a maternity shoot she did with photographer Ms. Robin V, wife to Rico Love.

In the fairytale-themed shots Caresha cradles her belly and poses topless.

Her boyfriend, 808 Mafia boss Southside, commented on the pics;

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I really can’t wait to see my daughter”

Prior to the maternity shoot, Caresha shut down people doubtful that she’d continue to do music while pregnant.

“Everybody doubted me and said I shouldn’t be rapping and that I wouldn’t be able to hold the group down while JT was away but I did just that and then some, to the point that you all have made this experience as a rapper so fulfilling that I cannot wait to show more of what I really have in store for my fans. I did everything they said I couldn’t because that’s just the type of woman I am and going to continue to be.”

Caresha is continuing to tour while pregnant so she’s clearly still staying booked and busy.

See more Caresha on the flip.