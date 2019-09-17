Janelle Monae And Leslie Odom Jr. Join Cynthia Erivo On The New Poster For ‘Harriet’
Look at Janelle up in the clouds shining! Focus Features just released a brand new poster for the Harriet Tubman that features both Monae and Leslie Odom Jr. in addition to two images of Cynthia Erivo. You like?
Here’s more on the film:
Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, HARRIET tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.
Director: Kasi Lemmons (“Eve’s Bayou”, “Talk to Me”)
Writers: Gregory Allen Howard (“Ali”, “Remember the Titans”) and Kasi Lemmons
Producers: Debra Martin Chase, Daniela Taplin Lundberg, Gregory Allen Howard
Cast: Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monáe, Joe Alwyn, Jennifer Nettles, Clarke Peters
‘Harriet’ arrives in theaters November 1st. Are you excited for it?
