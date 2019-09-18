A Lil Positivity: Morris Brown College Receives $500K Grant From National Park Service

Morris Brown Receives $500,000 Grant

An embattled HBCU is getting some great news. Morris Brown College which lost its accreditation over a decade ago has received a $500,000 grant from the National Park Service.

The news comes from CBS 46 which reports that on Sept. 13, the Service announced that more than $12 million in African American Civil Rights grants will be used to fund projects across 17 states. Morris Brown—which is a Historically Black College located in Atlanta—is one of only two Georgia grant recipients.

Back in March Morris Brown’s interim President promised that the school would be accredited within 12 to 18 months.

Morris Brown is seeking accreditation from the federally recognized, Virginia-based Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools.