Congratulations: Yankees Pitcher CC Sabathia Honored At Charity Gala; Raises $1.6 Million

CC Sabathia's LecaCCy Gala Sept 16

Source: PitCCh In Foundation/Cassidy Sparrow / PitCCh In Foundation/Cassidy Sparrow

Pro Athletes Pack LegaCCy Gala In NYC

Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia was honored for his career in sports and his commitment to giving back at a charity gala that raised some $1.6 million.

Sabathia was the guest of honor at the LegaCCy Gala at Sept. 16 at Hudson Yards in NYC, where Andy Pettitte spoke about Sabathia’s work with his PitCCh In Foundation, and later presented him with the LegaCCy Award.

Celebs on hand to celebrate Sabathia included Amar’e Stoudemire, Michael Vick, Desus & Mero, Tiki Barber, Carlos Beltran and Victor Cruz – who arrived without lady love Karrueche.

Hosted by radio personality Angie Martinez, the evening also featured performances from T-Pain, DJ Olivia Dope and Questlove.

The event raised $1.6 million which will benefit the PitCCh In Foundation’s programs and services.

