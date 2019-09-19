What Is The Reason? Cardi B Questions Forbes Cash King Numbers, Sparks Hilarious Hysteria

Cardi B is the youngest artist in this year’s ranking of hip-hop's highest-paid acts—and joins Nicki Minaj as 1 of only 2 women on the list—the latest example of a pay gap that has long plagued the industry https://t.co/bSmNzj7rcN pic.twitter.com/ivqaxdL5Pv — Forbes (@Forbes) September 19, 2019

Cardi B Questions Forbes Cash King List

There’s something veryyyyy interesting about this year’s Forbes Hip-Hop Cash King list that has Kanye at #1 with $150 million earned over the past year. Yep, you read that right. $150 million just off Yeezy footwear and no tours or music. Again, very interesting.

But even more eyebrow-raising is Cardi finishing behind Nicki Minaj by $1 million ($28 million) which prompted a seemingly bored Belcalis to (fairly) wonder how Forbes calculates these numbers in a random tweet that not-very-shockingly blew up Twitter.

cardi falling behind in the forbes list hate to see it forbes is a liar and getting blocked brb pic.twitter.com/YgfkQJmMSU — 𝓂𝒾✰𝒽𝒶𝑒𝓁 (@clarifiy) September 19, 2019

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Cardi questioning Forbes’s Cash King numbers on the flip.