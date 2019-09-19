Fendi For Everybawwwwdy: Nicki Minaj Says Her Collection Is Made To Show Skin!

Floss Your Buns And Funbags In Fendi Prints On: Nicki Minaj Says Her Collection Is For Everyone Who Wants To Show Skin

Nicki Minaj is talking bawwwdy positivity as she prepares to launch Fendi Prints On, her 127-piece collection with the Fendi brand this October. Minaj’s brand offers a men’s, women’s and children’s collection and she said she made it with her own curves in mind.

Via Elle:

She knew, she says, that “everybody’s going to be like, ‘Where’s the pink, bi**h?’ ” She also wanted to make body-conscious pieces that showcase curves. “I want to make clothes that make girls with my body look sexy,” she says. “We’re in a new time, where you don’t have to feel bad if you’re not the tiniest you’ve ever been. Women, we struggle with that so much, because we’ll go back to old pictures of ourselves, and we’ll be like, ‘I used to be so skinny!,’ and we start making ourselves feel bad. What I want [to tell] girls is not necessarily, ‘Go and gain weight and have a big booty,’ but ‘If you do have curves, be proud of it, flaunt it—love the skin you’re in.’ As clichéd as that sounds, I’ve been really trying to teach myself that. ‘This is who I am; take me or leave me, bye!’ ” The collection, she says, is “for everyone who wants to show skin. We all go to the beach, we all get sexy, we all have sex, we all bust it open!”

Well busss it then baby…

While you can also expect to buss your piggy bank open for some items, Minaj also says she kept her roots in mind and has affordable pieces as well:

“If I’m going to do Fendi,” she says, “I want to feel like I’m back in Southside Jamaica, Queens, New York, wearing Fendi. I don’t only want to be front row rocking my Fendi; I want to be in the hood rocking my Fendi, too.” Thus the collection includes more approachable pieces like T-shirts and sneakers emblazoned with her face. Her fans, she says, “are going to be really surprised when they see that I did think of things for them. I totally know that there are a lot of people who think that they can’t afford Fendi, and those are going to be some of our new customers, because they’re going to go and get the sneaker, or the hat, or the T-shirt. If you love your fashion, then sometimes you save up for certain things that you really love.” Minaj famously worked as a waitress prior to her current galactic fame. “When I was doing my 9-to-5,” she says, “this is something that I would have saved up for.”

Will you be rocking Fendi Prints On?

Hit the flip to see some of the looks