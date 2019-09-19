Are You Here For It?! Instagram Is Starting To Restrict Posts Promoting Weight Loss And Cosmetic Surgery

Instagram Moves To Restrict Posts Promoting Weight Loss & Cosmetic Surgery

Celebrities posting ads about flat tummy teas and other various weight loss products has always been a hot button issue, but now, things are moving in a direction that those against these kinds of posts will probably be pretty fond of.

On Thursday, Instagram announced that it would age-restrict posts promoting cosmetic surgery and/or diet products for people under the age of 18. As influencer marketing becomes an even bigger beast every single day, the company wants to put up a barrier between young, impressionable users and weight loss products that might be pushed by the people they follow and look up to.

“We want Instagram to be a positive place for everyone that uses it and this policy is part of our ongoing work to reduce the pressure that people can sometimes feel as a result of social media,” Instagram public policy manager Emma Collins said in a statement.

The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil has always been an outspoken advocate for stricter restrictions on what can be marketed on the Instagram. She celebrated the news of this new policy being implemented in a post on her page.

“After a bunch of shouting, screaming, and petitioning… we have managed to get the attention of the people at the top, and they have heard us and want to protect us,” she wrote. “I’ve been working with Instagram all year towards this, who were amazing to deal with, and they expressed that they passionately care about creating a safer space for us all online.”

Following Instagram’s initial announcement that this new, stricter policy would be implemented, Buzzfeed News reporter Ryan Broderick revealed that the followthrough came very quickly. He posted a photo of Kim Kardashian from back in January that has already fallen behind the content-restricting filter and can only be viewed by those 18 and older.

Wow that was fast. This Kim Kardashian flat tummy shake post from January is now only accessible if you're logged into Instagram and listed as over-18. pic.twitter.com/67rEv4uqpJ — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) September 18, 2019

Are you here for this new policy that protects the kiddos from weight loss promos?