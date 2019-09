Seen On The Scene: Julissa Bermudez, Victoria Monet & More D’USSE Sippin’ At XO Dinner In LA

Julissa Bermudez, Victoria Monet & More Attend D’USSE XO Dinner At Beauty & Essex

Last night at Beauty & Essex in L.A, D’USSE hosted their annual D’USSE XO dinner. The intimate gathering brought out celebs such as Julissa Bermudez, Victoria Monet and many more. Guests casually drank and dined with D’USSE Cognac’s Cellar Master, Michel Casavecchia and Global Brand Ambassador, Sullivan Doh in sophisticated yet relaxed vibe.