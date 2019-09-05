Seen On The Scene: Lil Uzi, Jim Jones, Pink Sweat$ & More At Made In America Festival [PHOTOS]

Seen On The Scene: Lil Uzi, Jim Jones, Pink Sweat$ & More At Made In America Festival

This year at MADE IN AMERICA, celebrities including Lil Uzi Vert, Ben Simmons, Jim Jones, Pink Sweat$ were spotted sipping D’USSE and vibing at the D’USSE Riser as festival performers hit the stage. Additional artists such as Freddie Gibbs, Freeway, Buddy the Rapper, Channel Tres, 99 Neighbors, Phantoms and more were all in attendance. Hit the flip for some photos from the fun-filled night in Philly.