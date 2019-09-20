On The Market: A Gallery Of Reasons Marc Daly Is Crying His Eyes Out That Kenya Moore Is Now A Single Woman

Kenya Moore Is Single

Kenya Moore is a married woman no longer. After some…uh…transgressions from her ex Marc Daly, it appears that Moore is a single woman. Here’s what they told PEOPLE:

“It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly,” Moore said. “Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”

While this is sad and we know Marc is hurting, we also know that Kenya is going to be hitting the single scene, killing it. So let’s celebrate that by looking at some of her banging moments.

“Kenya Moore is what happens when you be so desperate for a relationship/validation you get whatever comes your way even if it’s not for you. Hate to see it but oh well”

“Lawd Kenya Moore and her husband are getting a divorce…anybody in Atl got the tea? 🙄🙄🙄🙄”

“How y’all go on a tv show 48 hours ago proclaiming y’all love for each other and now y’all getting a divorce?!?!”

Airport flow

“Kenya did know. Watch her interview with Wendy Williams. Wendy asked if Marc has any other children and she completely evaded the question and made it all about her. It all comes down to Kenya with her narcissistic tendencies. (4:09 – 4:20) #RHOA”

🔥

#datenight was a great night ❤️

    #muva

    #mood

