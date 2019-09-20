On The Market: A Gallery Of Reasons Marc Daly Is Crying His Eyes Out That Kenya Moore Is Now A Single Woman

Kenya Moore Is Single

Kenya Moore is a married woman no longer. After some…uh…transgressions from her ex Marc Daly, it appears that Moore is a single woman. Here’s what they told PEOPLE:

“It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly,” Moore said. “Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”

While this is sad and we know Marc is hurting, we also know that Kenya is going to be hitting the single scene, killing it. So let’s celebrate that by looking at some of her banging moments.