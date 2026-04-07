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Blessed & Highly Favored Beauties Who Shined On Easter 2026

God’s Favorites! A Gallery Of Blessed & Highly Favored Beauties Who Looked Like Answered Prayers On Easter Sunday 2026

Sanctified stunners who understood the assignment on Resurrection Sunday 2026.

Published on April 6, 2026
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God is good! (All the time!)

Blessed Beauties x Easter 2026
Source: IG: @chelsea.s.phillips

This year’s Easter Sunday was a soul-nourishing commemoration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ with packed churches, glorious Spring weather, pastel-splashed fashions, and sanctified stunners showing up and showing out in their Sunday’s best.

In a now-viral video, Chlöe Bailey set the tone with an anointed cover of Ashley Hess, Maverick City and Grace Idowu’s viral hit ‘YET,’ while getting mercilessly dragged for attending Kanye’s comeback show in LA.

“happy Easter! thank you Jesus for your everlasting love. have a blessed day everyone!,” she wrote in her caption. 

This came just days after the “Have Mercy” singer supported her sister, Halle, at the special LA screening for buzzy rom-com, You, Me & Tuscany opening in theaters this Friday, April 10.

Before the screening began, Chloe greeted the audience alongside Halle, sharing, “I am so excited to be here to support my gorgeous sister on this incredible film.”

Halle thanked attendees as well, describing the project as a love story with a little drama. “Yay!” she added with a smile.

In You, Me & Tuscany, Bailey stars as Anna—a 20-something woman trying to figure life out after a string of bad decisions which lead to a chance encounter with a handsome Italian man named Matteo who happens to have a villa sitting empty in Tuscany.

In true rom-com fashion, he inspires her to jet off for Italy where she crashes at his villa, gets discovered by his mother, Gabriella (Italian film icon Isabella Ferrari) unexpectedly, and allows her to believe that she is Matteo’s fiancée. Uh oh!

Naturally, that one little lie grows into a big problem when Matteo’s adopted brother, Michael (Regé-Jean Page), shows up and connects with Anna who, as you probably can guess, discovers that the heat between them may ignite a romantic fire in Tuscany.

Check out the trailer below:

Will you be seated for You, Me & Tuscany this weekend? What was the highlight of your Easter Sunday? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of blessed and highly favored beauties on the flip.

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Chloe Bailey Easter Halle Bailey Happy Easter Newsletter Regé-Jean Page Will Packer

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