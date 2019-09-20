Lamar Odoms’ Ex Liza Morales Says She’s So Happy Khloé Had A Baby And Reveals Which Kardashians Were Most Caring Toward Her Kids

Lamar Odom’s Ex Liza Morales Speaks Fondly About The Kardashian Family

Years after Lamar Odom’s close call, Liza Morales, the mother of his two children Destiny and Lamar Jr. is still expressing gratitude toward his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian and her family for the kindness they showed during the couple’s marriage and Odom’s rehabilitation.

Morales told Us Weekly that she and her kids became close with the Kardashians around the time Odom married Khloé Kardashian in 2009. Morales said Khloé and Rob made their best effort to blend the two families.

“Khloé always did her best to try to include us and Rob,” Morales said. “Khloé always wanted a family of her own, so I’m happy that she has a beautiful daughter now. She got what she wanted.”

Really sweet of her to say, right? Lamar’s daughter Destiny, who is now 21 also remembers Rob being really good with her brother Lamar Jr. when their dad was recovering after his infamous Sky Ranch overdose.

“Rob was always good with my brother. They got along really well,” she said. “He just had really good energy, and it was just a really good relationship to have at that time when so many things were going on and it was so confusing.”

Morales agreed that Rob was extremely popular with her kids, but also credited Khloé’s oldest sister Kourtney, for looking out for the kids during that difficult time:

“I have to say that my kids would always talk about Rob. Rob, Rob, Rob. They love Rob and Kourtney too,” Morales told Us. “Not saying that everybody else didn’t show up, but those two stood out. My kids definitely felt a lot of love from them.” “Even in Vegas actually, Kourtney actually looked for my kids to go and sent positive energy when you didn’t know if Lamar was going to make it or not,” she said. “She actually was like, ‘Where are the kids?’ So that’s something that you don’t forget regardless of stuff that happened so many years ago.”

With so many negative stories about the Kardashians it’s great that Morales and Odom’s kids have such great things to say. Lamar is currently a contestant on Season 28 of “Dancing With The Stars.”