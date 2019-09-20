MORE Hilarious Tekashi69 Tweets & Memes

"I too, am a Nine Trey Blood" pic.twitter.com/vQKBv4rT9c — Mr. Hayles (@MR_STiXX) September 19, 2019

MORE Hilarious Tekashi Memes

Everyone’s buzzing over disgraced troll rapper Tekashi69 snitching on literally everybody (including Cardi B and Jim Jones) in an unprecedented moment in Rap history that has Al Gore’s internet in shambles.

Whyyy he’s telling ALL–EVERYTHING–so honestly and freely, we may never know, but it’s clear he thinks he can move on from this and that’s craaazy, b.

“do you know who 6ix9ine is?” Cardi B: pic.twitter.com/akngfziAsm — fan account (@hosthetics) September 19, 2019

Peep MORE hilariously petty Tekashi tweets and memes on the flip.