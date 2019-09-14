Rumor Killer? THIS Video Of Rihanna At The Diamond Ball May Have Killed Those Pregnancy Rumors

Rihanna May NOT Be Pregnant

Rihanna’s bawdy has been part of speculation for a while now. Especially now that she is boo’d up with some man who seems to has her entire heart. When she popped up at the Diamond Ball with what looked like a little pooch going on, Twitter immediately jumped to the conclusion that she was pregnant. Her interview and raising Black Girl Magic didn’t help calm out the hysteria either.

However this video may prove to dispel such rumors:

Y’all: “RIHANNA IS PREGNANT!!!!!” Rihanna with her champagne: pic.twitter.com/xxKWukM3rx — Def Pen (@defpen) September 13, 2019

As you can seen here, Rihanna is sipping a bit of champagne. As you know, pregnant women aren’t supposed to drink. However, Rihanna is only taking a tiny sip, which is allowed for pregnant women. There’s been speculation that she was having a LOT of wine which would indicate that the pooch may be a little wine and some oxtail. Everybody calm down!

(We think)

Peep all the speculation and more “evidence”