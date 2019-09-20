RHOA’s Porsha Williams Quietly Pays Off $268K In Tax Liens To IRS & State Of Georgia (Exclusive)

Reality Star Slapped With Hefty Tax Liens In 2019

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams has quietly settled tax liens against her in the six-figure range.

The mom of one recently paid off both federal and state liens totaling $268,470, according to the lien paperwork, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

Earlier this year, the IRS accused the sometime paramour of businessman Dennis McKinley of not paying federal taxes in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2017, and owing a total of $240,624. Then the Georgia Department of Revenue hit Williams with another lien, this one for $27,846 for her income from 2017.

Neither the feds nor the state plays around when it comes to collecting tax debts, and will go as far as to seize a tax dodger’s property and other assets to pay their bills.