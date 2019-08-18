Hi Hater: Bikini Baring Porsha Williams Blasts Fan Criticizing Her 4-Month Postpartum Mommy Baaawdy

Porsha Williams Responds To Post-Baby Body Criticism

Porsha Williams recently responded to a fan who made a disparaging comment about her weight. The RHOA star posted new (adorable) pics of herself and baby Pilar Jhena enjoying a pool day.

Unfortunately for her at least one fan had a negative reaction and suggested that she “cover up” until she loses the “baby fart [fat].”

That prompted Porsha to write a lengthy response blasting the ignorant fan for shaming a new mom especially one whose letting her body “naturally heal and evolve.” She also spoke out against “snap back culture” that pressures moms about their “mommy rolls.”

“Ps: It’s just weird I actually get this a lot. I think social media has altered people’s perception of what moms look like. A lot of moms tell me how they get under handed compliments or jokes about their weight and it really affects them in a negative way. I just feel like we should be able to bask in motherhood and let our bodies naturally heal and evolve. Like for me I had Pj 4 months ago and I just don’t feel ready to workout. The snap back culture has put pressure on most moms so they end up feeling insecure about what their body is naturally doing and looks like. Ion know call me weird but I actually adore my lil marks and feel like it’s a lil badge of honor as all moms should🤷🏾‍♀️❤️ I just want to use myself to encourage fellow mommies 😊 #Swipe #4Months #CSectionCrew #Muva #SnapDeez #MommyRollsRock”

People are really crazy, Porsha looks great exactly how she is.

She’s since gotten praise from fellow RHOA stars Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille and Tanya Sam who told her that she’s “freaking fabulous.”

What do YOU think about Porsha defending her post-baby baaaaawdy?

