Close
Shooting

Offset Out Of Hospital, Shares Update After Casino Shooting

Offset Released From Hospital, Shares Update After He Was Shot At FL Casino: ‘Life’s A Gamble & I’m Still Playing To Win’

Published on April 10, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Offset is on the mend back home after a shooting at a Miami-area casino put him in the hospital on Monday night.

Offset Hosts 4th Annual Toyz 4 The Nawf Christmas Charity Event
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

TMZ reports that the rapper was released after he sustained a gunshot wound to the leg while he was outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL. The incident took place while he was in the casino’s valet area. After the “Stir Fry” star was rushed to the hospital, police arrested rapper Lil Tjay and one of his associates.

According to TMZ, Lil Tjay allegedly started a sqaubble with Offset and cops claim his associate shot Offset during the altercation. Tjay was booked for an overnight stay in jail on a misdemeanor disorderly conduct-affray charge. When he was released, Tjay called Offset a “rat.” An upset Offset fired back at a story about it online, commenting, “U Ain’t Buss Nun.”

As reporters followed Tjay after his release on bond Tuesday, he said:

“The last thing I see was Offset looking at me like this: ‘Yo, that n***a shot me, that n***a shot me!’ N***a is a rat. I didn’t do no damn fighting. Did I shoot? That sh*t is crazy. I will smack the sh*t out of Offset. He would never play like that with me in his life. Ask Offset.

Hip-Hop Wired reported that DJ Akademiks revealed a theory behind the altercation and shooting based on an unreleased interview. He claimed Lil Tjay said Offset owed him $10,000 and when confronted about paying it back, the messy Migo allegedly said “get it back in blood.”

Offset didn’t address the details of the shooting as the criminal investigation continues, but he did speak out with an update after his release from the hospital. On Friday, he took to Instagram with a handwritten message about how he’s doing.

“Thank you to everyone who’s checked in on me and showed me love! I’m good… but I’m planning to get better!” he wrote.

“I’m focused on my family, my recovery, and getting back to the music… realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses…Life’s a gamble and I’m still playing to win,” he continued.

That sentiment seemingly still applies to Offset’s ongoing divorce drama with Cardi B after he reportedly demanded a DNA test for her youngest son with Stefon Diggs. Hopefully, Offset can get some rest from the mess because Cardi doesn’t play about court or her kids.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Celebrity News Newsletter Offset shooting

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage & Audience

    We Are Swooning: Usher & Chris Brown Announce A Joint 'R&B' Tour

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

    Offset Reportedly Asked Cardi B For Paternity Test After Baby With Stefon Diggs

    Hip-Hop Wired
    10 Greatest Women Rappers From The West Coast

    10 Greatest Women Rappers From The West Coast

    Global Grind
    'Family Matters' Cast

    'None Of Us Could Save Her' — Darius McCrary Reveals The Truth Behind Jaimee Foxworth's Abrupt Exit From ‘Family Matters’

    MadameNoire
    Latest Stories
    "The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 4
    23 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 139

    Comment
    404 Day 2026
    25 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    They So ATL! A Gallery Of Pretty Peaches, Swoon-Worthy Shawties & Beltline Belles Who Put On For The A On 404 Day

    Comment
    Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles
    Entertainment  |  lexdirects

    Cardi B Gets Got, Calls Out 4 Men Who Stole Her Credit Card For $60K Shopping Spree: ‘Y’all Going To Jail!’

    Comment
    Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - April 7, 2026
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    Halle Bailey Highlights Hollywood’s Biased Benchmarks For Black Creators: ‘We Still Will Persevere’

    Comment
    Celebrities Attend 2024 US Open
    Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

    Congratulations! Speedy Sweeties Noah Lyles & Junelle Bromfield’s ‘All-Shades Of Melanin’ Themed Wedding Was Black Excellence

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close