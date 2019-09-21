#BlackInkCompton: Barbie And Vudu Dahl Fitted With Handcuffs After They Spazz Out And Vandalize RV [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Barbie And Vudu Arrested On Black Ink Compton
Things went WAY left on Black Ink Compton during a group camping trip.
Barbie and Vudu Dahl call the cops and start breaking things when the guys refuse to open the RV and give them their belongings.
Problem is, breaking people’s property is a crime.
Press play to peep how it all played out.
We get being frustrated, but that was just dumb.
