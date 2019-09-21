Yikes: Everyone Involved In The Kevin Hart Car Crash Is Lawyering Up For Imminent Lawsuit

Kevin Hart And His Passengers Are All Getting Lawyered Up

It looks like Kevin Hart and the two people in his car that crashed on September 1 have all gotten themselves lawyers as everyone involved is expecting a big lawsuit.

According to reports from TMZ , sources with direct knowledge say the driver–who sustained serious back and chest injuries–has an attorney, as does the passenger in the backseat, who sustained only a few minor injuries. Kevin Hart, of course, has a lawyer as well.