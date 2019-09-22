BTS: Emmy Nominee Niecy Nash Plots Her Awards Outfit Options With Christian Siriano [Photos]

Niecy Nash Turned To Christian Siriano For Emmy Night Style

Multi-time Emmy nominee Niecy Nash, this year nominated for the first time in a drama portrayal for When They See Us, recently visited New York City to sip Sterling Vineyards wine, the Official Wine of Emmy Awards Season, and plot her look with frequent fashion collaborator, Christian Siriano.

In the studio, the two enjoyed Sterling Vineyards Vintner’s Collection Chardonnay as Niecy perused pieces from Christian’s new collection. The two sketched together as Christian showed Niecy through different fabrics, fits, and inventive ideas for making Niecy’s look one of a kind, just like her.

Check out more photos from behind the scenes and watch the Emmys to find out what Niecy ended up wearing!