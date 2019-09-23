Fantasia Is Getting DESTROYED For Telling Women They’re “Alone” Because They Don’t “Submit” To Get A Man

Fantasia’s Marriage Advice Backlash

Fantasia has had a pretty unblemished approval rating after a few rocky years there. She’s become beloved once again for singing her heart out, taking her shoes off and taking us all to church on any given performance night. Well, now she’s getting attention for a bit more problematic takes.

She recently went on the Breakfast Club and had this take:

“Most women are trying to be a leader, that’s why you can’t find a man. You can’t be the king in the house. Fall back and be the queen and let your man lead the way.”

After the initial bit of backlash, she and her eight-year husband Kendall Taylor took to IG to drop this video:

Uh. Okay. Twitter was NOT having it and the dragging was intense. What say you? Do women need to “submit?” Is she making a point? Anything? Take a look…