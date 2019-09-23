Seeking Swirl: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Mike Johnson Says He’s Single, But He’s Only Got Eyes For Demi Lovato [Video]

Mike Johnson Keeps It Real When It Comes To His Relationship With Demi

Bachelor In Paradise contestant Mike Johnson is still single, but he’s not looking–he’s already got his sights set on Demi Lovato.

Access Hollywood spoke to the reality star this weekend and asked about his relationship status, following news that him and Lovato had been seen on a date together. Mike opens up about his blossoming romance with the singer, revealing what the pair did on their first date and how he’s hoping for a second “if she would allow” it.

Plus, Mike reveals that Demi is the one he texts before going to sleep every night. How sweeeeeet!