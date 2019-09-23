Trifling: Tommie Lee Alleges “Love & Hip Hop” Never Sent Condolences When Her Lover Passed Away, Cruelly Did THIS

Tommie Tells Her Side Of Leaving “Love & Hip Hop”

Tommie Lee‘s “Love and Hip Hop” days are behind her and she’s thankful. Now she’s detailing the specific things that happened to help her make her grand exit. The ex-reality star visited “The Real” last week and explained what made her quit the show altogether.

As you can probably guess, Tommie says it has a lot to do with how she was treated as a person. She alleges the show’s producers manipulated her relationships between herself and members of her family for scenes — especially with her mother and that “broke her heart.”

She also says she was wary about sharing details on television about THAT incident that took place with her daughter. But one of the last straws for her was when the show didn’t even send condolences after her love interest, Chiko Juan, passed away last winter during filming.

Remember last December when we reported that Tommie’s lover was murdered? He was gearing up to appear on the show with her before his life was cut short. Tommie says when that happened, no one from the show reached out to send their condolences.

Tommie: It was a lot. With my daughter, I wouldn’t want to film that. I lost someone I that they were interviewing and basically he was killed. I didn’t know that you were supposed to get flowers when someone passed but Fashion Nova and Pretty Little Thing…they send me flowers when I came home. And the people who were interviewing him didn’t do that stuff. So it kinda made me look at things kinda different. Adrienne: So the show didn’t sent you flowers or tell you their condolences. Tommie: Like, no. And I don’t wanna make it like “the didn’t send me flowers”, but it had been so much. Adrienne: So do you feel like them not stepping in when your loved one passed shows a reflection of how they felt about them? Tommie: Kinda that part. When I was watching the show, I seen a lot of TMZ too, they displayed me like yo…”57 years” and for me not to be able to come out and not do damage control it made me sick to my stomach.

Wow, watch Tommie explain in the clips below!

Are you shocked at all by this? SMH.

At least Tommie is looking happier these days, hit the flip to see more of her.