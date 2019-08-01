Tommie Lee Talks BOSSIP Headlines

Tommie Lee is out of jail and has a new lease on life.

The raucous reality star recently stopped by to clear up some of the wildest headlines BOSSIP has written about her, and you KNOW Tommie doesn’t hold back. In this episode of “Headline Heat”, Tommie talks about one time Tiffany “New York” Pollard looked JUST like her seemingly after a nose job, a drunken court appearance and claims that she abused her daughter.

According to Tommie she did NOT slam her daughter’s head into a locker and she highly recommends NOT going to court after a booking appearance, hence why she was intoxicated in front of a judge. All is well for Tommie now she’s completely sober, happy and healthy.

Watch Tommie dispel BOSSIP headlines above.