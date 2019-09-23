Desna The Stallion: Niecy Nash’s Stacked Emmy Look Is A Reminder Of How Ridiculous Her Bawdy Is

Niecy Nash has had one of the more iconic glo-ups in Hollywood history. She first made a name for herself as a comedian in the cult classic series Reno 911! on Comedy Central in the early 2000s. She’s gone on to host shows, star in sitcoms and become the lead in the hit show Claws.

AS a result she’s earned her way onto red carpets and Emmy award shows. The whole time she’s been showing off her snaaaatched and right and tight bawdy. Her dress was a custom Christian Siriano that we need her to be in at all times.

It hit all the right curves and was a delight. Take a look at some of the best looks of hers from the night and some times she’s killed the game as of late.

I am the trophy 🏆 #emmys2019 @robertector

“If Niecy Nash made an undergarment line, I wouldn’t hesitate to buy everything #Emmys”

“Lead Actress in a Limited Series nominee Niecy Nash (When They See Us) in a custom Christian Siriano is going to shut the #Emmys purple carpet down WOWWW”

“Every time Niecy Nash wears a curve hugging Siriano”

Dangerous Curves Ahead 🖤 #emmys2019

    The Beginning #Enmys2019 @allinadayswerk @hair4kicks

    Heyyyyyy 😉

    Hey you…. 💚 #tbt

