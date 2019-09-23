WELP! Lizzo’s Alleged Postmates Pilferer Claims She Tried To Deliver Order, Is ‘Terrified’ After Screenshot Scandal

Lizzo’s Postmates Courier Says She’s “Scared For Her Life”

Looks like a lawsuit might be on the way for a certain talented twerking rapper. Lizzo is making headlines again in conjunction with that alleged Postmates pilfering that went viral last week.

As previously reported the “Truth Hurts” rapper blasted a Postmates deliverer named Tiffany W. who allegedly stole her food order.

“This girl Tiffany W. stole my food she lucky I don’t fight no more,” wrote Lizzo on Twitter, she also included a screenshot of Tiffany’s face.

Now Tiffany’s reached out to TMZ and she’s claiming that her days since then have been the “worst of her life”, adding that she’s “humiliated and terrified.”

She’s also adding that she did NOT eat Lizzo’s food in part because it was seafood and she does NOT eat that, but moreover because she tried to deliver the order to no avail at a Boston hotel.

“We’re told Tiffany went the extra mile and hit up the hotel concierge,” reports TMZ. “She says she went into the lobby and continued to try to contact the customer and heard nothing back. Tiffany ended up waiting for a total of 10 minutes and finally left.”

Lizzo has of course since apologized and Postmates is standing behind Tiffany.

I apologize for putting that girl on blast. I understand I have a large following and that there were so many variables that could’ve put her in danger. Imma really be more responsible with my use of social media and check my petty and my pride at the door. 🥺 — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) September 17, 2019

Do YOU think Tiffany W. is preparing to take legal action against Lizzo?