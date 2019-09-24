RHOP Reunion: Here’s What Happened When Michael Darby Was Accused Of Gratuitously Groping MORE Men

This. Is. Bad.

New Michael Darby Allegations Surface During The #RHOP Reunion

During the latest episode of the “The Real Housewives of Potomac” reunion, Ashley Darby’s hubby was hit with NEW allegations. As previously reported Michael Darby was criminally charged with sexual assault for allegedly grabbing the butt of a crew member, The man named Orville Palmer alleged that Michael groped him last September gave him a flirtatious look.”

That lead to Michael being charged with felony assault as well as misdemeanor improper sexual contact but those charges were dropped due to insufficient evidence. Since then Michael and Ashley have continuously hammered home that he was exonerated.

Unfortunately for the couple, however, the RHOP housewives still aren’t convinced and after chatting about Michael’s alleged actions all season, they rehashed things during the reunion.

While Ashley tried to bring up her husband’s exoneration, the ladies noted that back in season one Michael was caught (red-handed, no pun) groping the butt of Katie Rost’s boo Andrew. Not only that, Robyn Dixon alleged that several RHOP producers accused Michael of touching them too.

“That same evening when he grabbed Andrew’s butt, we also were made aware that he grabbed a couple of our producers’ butts as well,” said Robyn.

Ashley apparently was blindsided by that latest bit of information but ALL of her costars agreed that they’d too heard that rumor.

“News to me,” said Ashley. “I have never heard this.”

Poor Ashley.

Part 3 of the “Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 4 reunion airs Sunday at 8/7c.