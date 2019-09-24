Keeping Up With The Lies: Kim Kardashian Is Trying To Prove She And Khloe Don’t Steal Men; Zero Humans Believe Her

Kim Kardashian Defends Khloe

The Kardashians are all about preserving their image, no matter how tarnished it may be in some people’s eyes. For years, the wrap on the family, namely Kim and Khloe, has been that they have a long history of stealing men from relationships. Kim has been accused of meddling in Kanye and Amber Rose’s relationship. Khloe was accused of stealing French Montana from Trina as well as Tristan Thompson from Jordan Craig.

On this week’s edition of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim said she was breaking the “narrative” that this was the case. So what does she do? She calls up French Montana to set things straight. On the phone, French says that he was never with Trina when he was with Khloe. Word?

Kim also says she has “receipts” that will prove her innocence in the Amber situation. Interesting. Of course, this is a classic case of “we don’t believe you, you need more people” as the internet is in total disbelief of the claims.

Take a look…

Kim really called French Montana on #KUWTK to verify that he wasn’t with Trina when he got with Khloe as if men aren’t serial liars. Yawn — tosin (@notrafiat) September 23, 2019

Khloe had an affair with married Lamar Odom. Khloe slept with her friend's exes (her name escapes me), French Montana and Trey Songs, behind her back. Khloe willing dated and got pregnant with a man, Tristan Thompson, who was still with his pregnant girlfriend (Jordan Craig) att. — Tiff Tiff (@rockinfabblue) September 23, 2019

Kim gon call French talking about, “clear up the rumors about Khloe stealing you from Trina” like bitch call TRINA we don’t believe the other gender. — Queen . 🇹🇹 (@DivineAmbition) September 23, 2019

Let’s say Trina and French weren’t together. She and khloe were still friends and she also messed w/ James harden who was with Trina what happened to girl code #KUWTK — 🌻Zen’s Mama🌻 (@onezenmama) September 23, 2019

Love how Kim is so offended people believe they drive the narrative. 10 secs later she calls French…honey that IS driving the narrative! You’re being taped & you’re calling French to prove your sisters innocence obviously cause every one is saying Khloe is a home wrecker online — AMZ (@azollo) September 23, 2019

