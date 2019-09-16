Keeping Up With The A** Whoopings: Corey Gamble Sends Scott Disick Fuming For Saying He’d Spank His Daughter…AND Him!

Corey And Scott Disick Have Screaming Match Over Spanking

Well, well! The REAL Corey Gamble has come out to play on the next episode of “KUWTK” and Scott does NOT like him one bit!

Everyone can’t stop talking about a preview clip for the next episode of The Kardashian’s show where Scott and Corey get into a screaming match over disciplining Penelope. Early in the clip, Kourtney explains that her nanny quit on her because Penelope scratched her in the face. There’s some quick editing but it’s clear that Corey feels like if Penelope was his daughter he would spank her.

Scott was NOT here for Corey’s suggesting to spank his child and immediately went off. That’s when Corey doubled down, saying he would whoop Scott’s a** too! You can see the original version of their fight by clicking HERE.

E! edited another clip of the argument after it blew up online.

Next Sunday, a family dinner takes a turn for the worst. This new #KUWTK can’t be missed. pic.twitter.com/gUtnl8iM2K — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) September 16, 2019

Yikes! Who do YOU agree with here?