Um, What?! Here’s How Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner Made Whole A$$ Fools Of Themselves At The Emmys

Kim And Kendall Have Embarrassing Twitter Moment

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner really just had one easy job at the Emmys: present an award for Outstanding Competition Program. The could have said anything. They just had to get their little intro off and go about their night.

However, the teleprompter hit them with some shade and they read it anyway:

“Our family knows first-hand that compelling television comes from real people being themselves,” said Kim. Telling their stories unfiltered and unscripted,” Jenner added.

This prompted the crowd to laugh all up in their faces. Really? First-hand experience of “real people” being “themselves”…on KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS?! Child. Please. Peep the comedy.