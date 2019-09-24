LHHH: Fizz Is Dirty Dogging Moniece While Being Sprung On Apryl And Twitter Is ROASTING Him For It

Fizz And Apryl’s Relationship Still Angers Fans

We just love it when the reality shows start to catch up to the drama we witnessed in real-time. We were all pretty shocked when we saw Fizz and Apryl canoodling on Instagram and pouring copious amounts of dirt on Omarion’s name. It was all rather confusing. Now Love & Hip-Hop is finally giving us the inside story on the relationship and how it’s coming to be.

As we learned last week, it appears as though this is all about Apryl feeling slighted by Omarion and wanting to get back at him while Fizz is just all about smashing her yadadameans to smithereens.

The relationship got even deeper this week as Apryl expressed some mental anguish and emotional difficulties and Fizz was right by her side the whole time. While the moment even had Apryl’s family thanking Fizz for his dedication…

This one will have you in your FEELS… RETWEET if you’re watchin’ the ALL NEW #LHHH RIGHT NOW on @VH1! 🔥🎬 pic.twitter.com/JLQ5kK5LyA — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) September 24, 2019

the rest of the world was wondering why the hell he didn’t have the same energy for Moniece when she was dealing with these same problems?

Fizz really just dipped on her and is suddenly Mr. Dependable for Apryl? The shade of it all…

Here comes this fake ass thank you to Fizz for saving Apryl…

Meanwhile Moniece ass was over there dying and you was like…..#LHHH pic.twitter.com/D1VB57WA1V — 🖤❄️Tina Snow 🖤❄️ (@BlackMermaid34) September 24, 2019

So you telling me Fizz out there “saving” Omarion’s BM life but treats his own like sh*t .. #LHHH pic.twitter.com/ukW5T1Zq8y — SpillrealityT☕️ (@SpillrealityT) September 24, 2019

Fizz and Apryl are really made for each other. Both of them love blaming their ex partner for everything when they’re the messy ones #lhhhollywood #LHHH pic.twitter.com/DylFEb2utg — I don’t know who this man is 🇫🇷 (@drml_woods) September 24, 2019

IF ONLY FIZZ HAD THE SAME RESPECT FOR MONIECE… He got April's people fooled but the general public. Fizz is the same clown from season 1. #lhhhollywood pic.twitter.com/K7P4vixOxP — KaraokeGoddess (@godessofkaraoke) September 24, 2019

Three cheers for Fizz who has been Apryl's saving grace but couldn't be that for Moniece and his son🤷🏾‍♀️ #LHHH #lhhhollywood — Jamacia Gamble (@ThatLadyJay) September 24, 2019

Again funny fizz can do all this for you when Moniece (the mother of your child) had a mental breakdown and he was straight ghost #lhhh pic.twitter.com/Tibl1dp0MU — Reãl RADA AL Rep (@Blaqmajicwoman) September 24, 2019

