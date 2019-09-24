Seriously?! New York Man Dies After Jumping In Front Of A Train While Holding His 5-Year-Old Daughter

Dad Fatally Jumps Onto Train Tracks With His Daughter In-Hand

This week, a 45-year-old father was killed in the Bronx after he jumped in front of a subway train at the Kingsbridge Road station. At the time of his presumed suicide, he was also holding onto his 5-year-old daughter, but luckily, she managed to survive by falling into a crevice between the tracks.

According to reports from The New York Times, 45-year-old Fernando Balbuena-Flores was hit just before 8 a.m. and ended up being pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses say that he had been heard on his phone saying “I don’t care” and “goodbye” in Spanish prior to jumping onto the tracks. As for young girl, she was taken to a nearby medical center after suffering cuts and is reportedly in stable condition.

Video footage of the aftermath showed the 5-year-old being pulled out from under the subway car by a pair of men.