Seriously?! New York Man Dies After Jumping In Front Of A Train While Holding His 5-Year-Old Daughter

- By Bossip Staff

NYC Subway Train

Source: Dong Wenjie / Getty

Dad Fatally Jumps Onto Train Tracks With His Daughter In-Hand

This week, a 45-year-old father was killed in the Bronx after he jumped in front of a subway train at the Kingsbridge Road station. At the time of his presumed suicide, he was also holding onto his 5-year-old daughter, but luckily, she managed to survive by falling into a crevice between the tracks.

According to reports from The New York Times, 45-year-old Fernando Balbuena-Flores was hit just before 8 a.m. and ended up being pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses say that he had been heard on his phone saying “I don’t care” and “goodbye” in Spanish prior to jumping onto the tracks. As for young girl, she was taken to a nearby medical center after suffering cuts and is reportedly in stable condition.

Video footage of the aftermath showed the 5-year-old being pulled out from under the subway car by a pair of men.

32-year-old Antonio Love told News 12 that he was arriving at the station when he heard people screaming. When he got up to the train platform is when he saw the other guy in the video, identified as Jairo Torres, already attempting to help. Love explains that the girl’s father was crushed under the wheels while she was bleeding from her head and crying when he saw her.

The two men called for her and she crawled toward them prior to them helping her onto the platform as bystanders cheered.

Torres and Love were both taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, but their injuries weren’t serious. The latter says he was mainly shocked by the whole event and pointed out that he was appalled by the amount of people whose first instinct was to yank out their phones rather than help

The New York transit authority reports that 32 people have been killed this year after being hit by a train as of July 22.

SMH…be safe out there, people!

Categories: For Your Information, News, R.I.P.

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.