Meg Taught Me: Jordyn Woods Twerks Her Birthday Cakes For The Gram, Celebrates Klown-Free Life

- By Bossip Staff
Jordyn Woods Celebrates Birthday With Instagram Twerk

Jordyn Woods is living her best klown-free life and it’s amazing to see. Again, if you didn’t know, this is a Jordyn Woods stan site, so yes, we’ve already watched her spectacular birthday twerk a zillion times and hope you have too. No, seriously.

At only 22, Jordyn is a stanned over pop culture obsession who spent most of 2019 collecting wins and checks while leveling-up on the Kardashians in delicious moments that launched her to stardom.

22 and feeling blessed 🙏🏽🖤

@perfect_clay is ready to get down to business in a dimly lit room with the door closed

@DoctorOckular jumped into the savagery by revealing his current situation

@Ashhhhh__7 tagged himself in with the perfect reaction to Jordyn’s shenanigans

StainGod_ is a creeeeeeeeep

Jordyn woods twerk wind smellin like a freshly opened bag of fruity pebbles?

@woofkid1 isn’t impressed with the Jordyn Woods thirst party

BreakingNews: “Jordyn Woods twerks on Instagram”

Yall:

@devoclout reveals quite possibly the thirstiest Jordyn Woods thirst ever

😭😭 my homie sent a video of Jordyn Woods shaking her ass & look at this sexual degenerate’s caption. man needs to be QUARANTINED

    @merelynora is all of us–literally everybody right now

    May jordyn woods thrive & stunt on y’all for the rest of her career & beyond. amen.

    @Megdelaa gets it. This is all we’ve been asking for.

    Thank god jordyn woods is bringing back the reasonable thigh to butt ratio

