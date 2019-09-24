Meg Taught Me: Jordyn Woods Twerks Her Birthday Cakes For The Gram, Celebrates Klown-Free Life
Jordyn Woods Celebrates Birthday With Instagram Twerk
Jordyn Woods is living her best klown-free life and it’s amazing to see. Again, if you didn’t know, this is a Jordyn Woods stan site, so yes, we’ve already watched her spectacular birthday twerk a zillion times and hope you have too. No, seriously.
At only 22, Jordyn is a stanned over pop culture obsession who spent most of 2019 collecting wins and checks while leveling-up on the Kardashians in delicious moments that launched her to stardom.
Peep the hilarious hysteria over Jordyn Woods twerking on the flip.
@perfect_clay is ready to get down to business in a dimly lit room with the door closed
@DoctorOckular jumped into the savagery by revealing his current situation
@Ashhhhh__7 tagged himself in with the perfect reaction to Jordyn’s shenanigans
StainGod_ is a creeeeeeeeep
Jordyn woods twerk wind smellin like a freshly opened bag of fruity pebbles?
@woofkid1 isn’t impressed with the Jordyn Woods thirst party
BreakingNews: “Jordyn Woods twerks on Instagram”
Yall:
@devoclout reveals quite possibly the thirstiest Jordyn Woods thirst ever
😭😭 my homie sent a video of Jordyn Woods shaking her ass & look at this sexual degenerate’s caption. man needs to be QUARANTINED
@merelynora is all of us–literally everybody right now
May jordyn woods thrive & stunt on y’all for the rest of her career & beyond. amen.
@Megdelaa gets it. This is all we’ve been asking for.
Thank god jordyn woods is bringing back the reasonable thigh to butt ratio
