Seen On The Scene: Jordyn Woods, Algee Smith, And MORE Attend ‘Celebrate The Culture II’ Emmys After-Party [Photos]

Celebrities Attend ‘Celebrate the Culture II’ Emmys After-Party

By now, you must’ve read all about the history-making moments that went down at the 2019 Emmys last night. From Jharrel Jerome winning for his groundbreaking role in When They See Us to Billy Porter shading RuPaul, it was a night to remember HONEY. But it didn’t end there, as your favorite A-listers headed out to some of the hottest after-parties of the year.

One in particular, the ‘Celebrate the Culture II’ after-party, caught our eye. Regina King, Taraji P. Henson, Angie Martinez, Jordyn Woods, and more were in attendance and looking GORGEOUS as ever. Not to mention Jessie Williams and Algee Smith.

The annual event, hosted by PATRÓN tequila, celebrates diversity and the African American community in Hollywood on TV’s biggest night. Check out more photos on the flip.