“Greenleaf” Sneak Peek: What Tricks Does Charity Have Up Her Sleeves Now?! [VIDEO]

The Bishop Considers Guest Preaching Gig… And Charity Is Digging For Dirt On Grace

It’s Tuesday and a brand new episode of “Greenleaf” airs tonight on OWN. Check out the rundown on the episode below:

Bob Whitmore (Beau Bridges) returns to Memphis to remind Grace (Merle Dandridge) that he is the one in charge and to firmly encourage her to consider a new idea he has for Calvary. On a mission to uncover what’s been going on between Noah (Benjamin Patterson) and Grace, Charity (Deborah Joy Winans) makes an explosive phone call. However, just as Kerissa’s (Kim Hawthorne) dreams of a new home are about to come true, Kerissa discovers a connection that could jeopardize it all.

Season 4 has been a WILD ride so far… Check out a clip of Bob Whitmore trying to bend Grace to his will below then hit the flip for more clips.



SMH… Here we go again. Somebody always thinks they know what’s best for Calvary, but is Bob Whitmore about to be the Church’s undoing?