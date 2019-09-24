Watch The Deliciously Sleazy Trailer For “Uncut Gems” Starring Adam Sandler…And Kevin Garnett???
- By Bossip Staff
“Uncut Gems” Trailer
For the past few weeks, critics have been gushing over Adam Sandler’s ‘ferocious’ new film “Uncut Gems”–a deliciously sleazy crime thriller stuffed with greasy scumbags and KEVIN GARNETT??? Yep, you read that right and should immediately watch this trailer that’s absolutely nuts (in the best way possible).
Peep some Twitter chitter-chatter below:
“Uncut Gems” hits theaters this December.
