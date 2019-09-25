Science, Mayne: Terrence Howard’s Bizarre Retirement And Math Rants Are Destroying The Internet

Terrence Howard Retirement Announcement

Terrence Howard has been one of the most unique, sometimes bizarre actors and entertainers we’ve ever seen. He’s known for his weird interviews and zany soundbites. This weekend he took to the Emmys and had this to say about why he’s retiring:

“I was able to open up the flower of life and find the real wave conjugations that we’ve been looking for, for 10,000 years. Why would I continue walking on water for tips when I’ve got an entire generation to teach a whole new world?” “All energy in the universe is expressed in motion, all motion is expressed in waves, all waves are curved, so where does the straight lines come from to make the platonic solids? There are no straight lines. So, when I took the flower of life and opened it properly, I found a whole new world of wave conjugations that expose the in-between spaces that … it’s the thing that holds us all together.”

WTFFFFF is he talking about?

Terrence Howard explaining why he left Empire is the funniest thing you’d see today. Lmaooo 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/OeTHSZn1Rz — JAGS (@EtniesJags) September 24, 2019

This has confused the enticement of the internet. Peep the pure comedy of the reactions.