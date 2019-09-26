tHiS mY f***** LiFe: Malik Yoba’s Spicy Hissy Fit Sends Twitter Into A Tailspin
Malik Yoba’s Interview Meltdown Shatters Twitter
Everyone’s buzzing over Malik Yoba storming out of an awkward interview after being asked about a trans woman who alleges she was paid to perform sex acts on him at only 13-years-old.
Whew chillay, it’s one big MESS that gets messier (and more bizarre) by the interview. And no, Twitter can’t get enough.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Malik Yoba’s spicy hissy fit on the flip.
@IAmJonnyApollo with the best Malik Yoba tweet so far
Same energy. #MalikYoba
@WEKetchum is all of us
Man. When Malik Yoba compared being accused of sexually assaulting teenagers to a trans woman being called a man, @Russian_Starr literally did this gif in real time. I am crying.
Welp, @levres_joues’s mind is made up
Malik Yoba deadass quoted and acted like R.Kelly in that interview. That n*gga without a doubt, most certainly, unwavering DID THAT SH*T!
@MistaDarko didn’t have to go so hard
Man brotha @JudgeJoeBrownTV that interviewer from the root used that Ace card and obliterated you @MalikYoba the way you spazzed out him was like someone breaking your favorite Barbie doll!
@EL_EL_COOL said what we’re all thinking
Malik Yoba gotta be the clown of the century lmao
@TTYesterday ain’t right at all
Malik Yoba is in the R. Kelly club
@Keisean is sick and tired of Twitter
They comparing Malik Yoba to R. Kelly. I can’t stand y’all. Seriously.
TOO SOON @supersaiynsteez. TOO SOON.
I guess New York Undercover wasn’t just a role for Malik Yoba
