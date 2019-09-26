tHiS mY f***** LiFe: Malik Yoba’s Spicy Hissy Fit Sends Twitter Into A Tailspin

Malik Yoba’s Interview Meltdown Shatters Twitter

Everyone’s buzzing over Malik Yoba storming out of an awkward interview after being asked about a trans woman who alleges she was paid to perform sex acts on him at only 13-years-old.

Whew chillay, it’s one big MESS that gets messier (and more bizarre) by the interview. And no, Twitter can’t get enough.

They comparing Malik Yoba to R. Kelly. I can’t stand y’all. Seriously. pic.twitter.com/hmjUFc4Ciy — keisean m. (@Keisean) September 25, 2019

