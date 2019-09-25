Daisy Duke Ready: Jessica Simpson Drops A Whopping 100 Pounds Only 6 Months After Birthing Her Latest Bundle Of Joy

Jessica Simpson Looks Like A Whole New Woman After Dropping 100 Pounds

Jessica Simpson is showing off her unbelievable 100-pound weight loss almost six months after she and husband Eric Johnson welcomed their third child, daughter Birdie Mae.

“6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240),” the 39 mama captioned her post, a picture of herself showing off her slim figure in a black dress. “My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again.”

Simpson went on to add that while there were times she wanted to give up, she remained determined.“Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder,” she said.

The singer attributed her success to her longtime trainer, Harley Pasternak, who also shared his congratulations for Simpson’s amazing transformation on his own Instagram page.

“Beyond proud of this incredible woman,” the celeb trainer wrote. “Been working together for over 12 years and she’s always the most warm, sweet, polite, and respectful person in the world. And on top of it all, after being nonstop pregnant for as long as I can remember, she’s down 100 pounds and looks younger today than she was when we met.”

Simpson’s comments were loaded with congratulatory messages from friends and celebs alike, complimenting Jessica on such an incredible feat. The former reality star constantly posted about the hardships of her third pregnancy, where she ended up gaining a lot more weight than usual, but it’s incredible to see her snap back to a bangin’ post-baby bod so quickly.