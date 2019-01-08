Feelin’ This Get Up? Keyshia Ka’oir Rocks 100-Pound Dress For 33rd Birthday

Keyshia Ka’oir Stuns In 100-Pound Dress For Her Birthday

Sunday marked Keyshia Ka’oir’s 33rd birthday and as always the celebrations and LEWKS were fabulous.

The entrepreneur and wife to Gucci Mane stunned in a red Charbel Zoe gown that perfectly matched hubby AND the 2019 Cullinan Rolls Royce truck he gifted her for her special day.

If you know Mr. and Mrs. Davis, you know they live for extravagant ‘fits and clearly Keyshia’s bday was no different, as her dress reportedly weighed as much as a small human.

From Vogue:

Gucci matched his custom Dolce & Gabbana suit, which he had flown in to Atlanta from Paris, to Ka’oir’s formfitting, fiery red Charbel Zoe gown, a dress that was embroidered with over with 1 million red Swarovski crystals, and weighed about 100 pounds (yes, you read that correctly).

Sheesh! Shoutout to Keyshia for wearing that thang with ease and hit the flip to see more photos from her big day.