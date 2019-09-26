Aloha! Scrappy & Bambi Throw A Moana-Themed Birthday Party For 1-Year-Old Baby Breland

- By Bossip Staff
Bambi Scrappy

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Scrappy And Bambi Throw Birthday Party For Baby Breland

Lil Scrappy and Bambi recently threw a purely precious birthday party for their 1-year-old son. The happy #LHHATL couple had a tropical Moana themed celebration for baby Breland whose the spitting image of both parents.

Bambi Scrappy

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

The party was held at the couple’s ATL home complete with Moana cut-outs, signs, balloons and costumes.

Bambi Scrappy

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Bambi Scrappy

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Bambi Scrappy

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Scrappy even got in on the action and put on a costume from the movie.

Bambi Scrappy

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Attendees included Breland’s grandparents Mama Dee and Ernest…

Bambi Scrappy

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

as well as DJ Holiday and his wife Ebony “Risky” Jones.

Bambi Scrappy

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Breland’s big sister Emani, of course, was on hand and she posed for pics with her little bro…

Bambi Scrappy

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

and Breland’s Auntie Malaysia Pargo also stopped by with her kids in tow.

Bambi Scrappy

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Bambi Scrappy

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Happy birthday Breland!

Bambi Scrappy

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

See more photos from his Moana-themed party on the flip.

Bambi Scrappy

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Bambi Scrappy

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

<

Bambi Scrappy

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Bambi Scrappy

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Bambi Scrappy

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Bambi Scrappy

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Bambi Scrappy

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Bambi Scrappy

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Bambi Scrappy

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Bambi Scrappy

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Bambi Scrappy

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

