BasketballWives: Evelyn Lozada Got Tossed Into The Bushes And Clowned ALL Across Twitter

Evelyn Lozada Roasted Over Basketball Wives Drama

The Basketball Wives crew had quite a trip to Costa Rica where things got out of hand very quickly. Evelyn is still trying to bully OG, so she and Malaysia tried to pile on her to continue their weeks of wanting smoke. Cece, who had been fighting with Kristen like cats and dogs, had also called Evelyn a “b**** “the night before. This showed that she could stand up to Evelyn and we know what happens when people stand up to Evelyn.

During the big argument, Cece cut the convo short and walked off. Evelyn ran after CeCe like she wanted to fight and chaos prevailed. OG tried to break things up and after some shuffling around, Evelyn fell directly into the bushes. LOL!

IDK. This Costa Rica trip may have Amsterdam & Portugal beat. AND we still got another round of drama next week! 😱 #BasketballWives pic.twitter.com/521vc4tsX9 — Basketball Wives (@BasketballWives) September 26, 2019

This is one of the funniest moments of Evelyn’s reality career and she might not live this down…take a look at the comedy.