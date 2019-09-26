#BasketballWives: Evelyn Lozada Got Tossed Into The Bushes And Clowned ALL Across Twitter
The Basketball Wives crew had quite a trip to Costa Rica where things got out of hand very quickly. Evelyn is still trying to bully OG, so she and Malaysia tried to pile on her to continue their weeks of wanting smoke. Cece, who had been fighting with Kristen like cats and dogs, had also called Evelyn a “b**** “the night before. This showed that she could stand up to Evelyn and we know what happens when people stand up to Evelyn.
During the big argument, Cece cut the convo short and walked off. Evelyn ran after CeCe like she wanted to fight and chaos prevailed. OG tried to break things up and after some shuffling around, Evelyn fell directly into the bushes. LOL!
This is one of the funniest moments of Evelyn’s reality career and she might not live this down…take a look at the comedy.
“#BasketballWives #BBWLA
Evelyn got her ass pushed in the bushes!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”
“#BasketballWives #BBWLA
You can say what you want about Cece but what you can’t say is that she’s scared of a bih!!! She just read Evelyn her MF rights!”
“I’m Glad Evelyn went rolling through the bush 😂😂 #basketballwives”
“Evelyn was not prepared!!! Like a bully!!! She’s not going to let that live…Evelyn’s ego is going to win and that’s why she winded up in the bushes #BasketballWives”
“Evelyn, … the only rumble in the jungle was between you and those bushes. #bbwla #basketballwives #basketballwivesla”
“I just want to see Evelyn get tossed in the bushes #BasketballWives”
“I can’t stop watching Evelyn rolling into them damn bushes! They zoomed in and everything! 😂😂😂#basketballwives #BBWLA”
“Can we just collectively acknowledge that Evelyn got swung in the bushes by OG and did not get back up swinging because she knew better. #BBWLA #basketballwives”
“Y’all know Tami somewhere like this, when Evelyn missed her step and tumbled into the bushes #BasketballWives”
“Evelyn held all that in for 24 hours , worked herself up to chase a woman with a leaf only to fall in the bushes ! She’s a clown . Pretty in the face small in the waist and got a little money from those fake engagements and she still damaged . But go off sis 😂 #basketballwives”
